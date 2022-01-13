Australian supply chain chaos that fuelled supermarket shortages creeps into exports





Hong Kong premium meat importer Food Square Hong Kong is facing a two-week delay in getting some of its well-loved Australian meat into town.The business, which also has to stock up its new grocery outlet at Hong Kong’s food and shopping mecca, Central Market, says while cargoes of meat are trickling in, delays are mounting due to a labour shortage in the logistics supply chain down under as Covid-19 outbreaks – mostly Omicron – send workers into isolation.The delays could worsen if supply…







