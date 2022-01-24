Australian Open: tennis bosses ‘cowards’ to ban Peng Shuai shirts, are ‘capitulating’ to China, Navratilova says







Martina Navratilova has accused Australian Open organisers of “capitulating” to China over the banning of T-shirts supporting Peng Shuai.Spectators at Melbourne Park were instructed to remove T-shirts and banners bearing the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?”, drawing attention to the predicament of the Chinese player.Tennis Australia said it did not allow “clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political” but that it continued to work with the WTA in seeking clarity on the situation…







