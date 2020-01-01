close
Australia fires: zoo staff take monkeys and pandas home to save them

As the sky turned dark and a thick haze choked the air below, bush fires closed in on a small coastal town in southeast Australia. Chad Staples and his staff at Mogo Wildlife Park were running out of options; the local zoo, home to the country’s largest private collection of exotic animals, resembled the fiery front lines in an end-of-times battle.With evacuation orders in place and flames burning everything in their path, zoo workers stayed behind, coaxing lions and orangutans into areas of…



