Australia fires: government reassures tourists despite world’s worst air quality in Melbourne

Australia on Tuesday urged international tourists to put aside concerns about raging bush fires after the United States downgraded a travel warning, even as thick smoke disrupted preparations for the Australian Open in Melbourne.Australia is experiencing one of its most severe fire seasons on record, with bush fires burning since September and claiming the lives of 28 people, destroying more than 2,500 homes and razing forests and farmland the size of Bulgaria.Prime Minister Scott Morrison…
