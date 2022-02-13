Australia evacuates Ukraine embassy, asks China to not remain ‘chillingly silent’ on crisis





Australia said on Sunday it was evacuating its embassy in Kiev as the situation on the Russia-Ukraine border deteriorated quickly, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison calling on China to not remain “chillingly silent” on the crisis.The United States and Europe stepped up their warnings of an imminent attack by Russia on Ukraine, while the Kremlin, jostling for more influence in post-Cold War Europe, rejected a joint EU-Nato diplomatic response to its demands to reduce tensions as disrespectful…







