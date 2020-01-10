Australia charges Singapore man with importing childlike sex doll from China







A Singaporean man has been charged in Australia for importing a childlike sex doll.The 26-year-old, who is in Australia on a student visa, was arrested in Perth on Thursday after border officials intercepted a parcel at an air cargo depot on Christmas Eve.The parcel, shipped from China, was X-rayed and found to contain a silicone female childlike sex doll, said the Australian Border Force (ABF) in a news release. The man, who was not identified, was subsequently arrested and charged with…







Source link