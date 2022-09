Austin-based Apptronik Inks Partnership with NASA for Humanoid Robots





NASA selects Apptronik as a commercial partner to advance general-purpose robots for terrestrial and extraterrestrial use

(PRWeb September 20, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/austin_based_apptronik_inks_partnership_with_nasa_for_humanoid_robots/prweb18907816.htm





Source link