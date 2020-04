Audio-Technica Is Now Shipping Its QuietPoint® ATH-ANC300TW Truly…





Audio-Technica is now shipping its new ATH-ANC300TW truly wireless in-ear headphones, which combine truly wireless technology with newly-designed digital hybrid active noise-cancelling (ANC)…

(PRWeb April 24, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/audio_technica_is_now_shipping_its_quietpoint_ath_anc300tw_truly_wireless_noise_cancelling_in_ear_headphones/prweb17073717.htm





Source link