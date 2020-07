Florida Healthcare Law Firms adds experienced attorney Zach Simpson to the team to assist with pharmacy law, imaging center compliance, as well as chiropractic law, healthcare business development and…

(PRWeb July 15, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/attorney_zach_simpson_joins_florida_healthcare_law_firm_in_delray_beach_florida/prweb17260058.htm





Source link