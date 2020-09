ATrack’s UVengers UV1 verified by Chang Gung University to kill 99.8% of SARS-CoV-2 in 3 seconds







Intellasia East Asia News

TAIPEI, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — ATrack Technology Inc. (TPEX: 6465), an Internet of Vehicles (IoV) company, has established the new brand UVengers that provides disease prevention products to help people sta…





Source link