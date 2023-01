Atlantic Management Company, Inc. Advises on ESOP Transaction for Lantana Consulting Group





Lantana Consulting Group Becomes 100% Employee-Owned Through an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP)

PORTSMOUTH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /⁨EINPresswire.com⁩/ — Lantana Consulting Group (Lantana or the Company) is pleased to …







Source link