Waterloo, Ont. tech company Athena Software, creators of the Penelope case management software application for human service organizations, has been re-certified as ISO/IEC 27001:2013 compliant.

(PRWeb July 16, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/athena_software_achieves_global_recognition_for_information_security_leadership/prweb17261359.htm





Source link