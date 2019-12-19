At least five Hong Kong teachers accused of protest-related misconduct were not given a chance to defend themselves before Education Bureau, union says







Latest figures from the bureau showed it received a total of 106 complaints of protest-related misconduct against teachers between June and November. Investigation was completed in about 60 cases and wrongdoings confirmed in 30.The pro-democracy Hong Kong Professional Teachers' Union (PTU) said on Thursday about…







