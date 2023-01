Assured Data Protection, the prominent IT managed services provider for cloud data protection solutions announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named them as a 2022 Cloud…

(PRWeb January 15, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/assured_data_protection_receives_2022_backup_and_disaster_recovery_award_from_cloud_computing_magazine/prweb19114438.htm





Source link