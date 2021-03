Assured Data Protection Hires Matthew Valleskey as Head of Global…





Valleskey will manage the global marketing team and develop and execute all marketing, branding and communications programs worldwide.

(PRWeb March 10, 2021)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/assured_data_protection_hires_matthew_valleskey_as_head_of_global_marketing/prweb17781051.htm





Source link