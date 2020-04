Interactive Cats and Pups Provide Comfort and Companionship for Isolated Older Adults (PRWeb April 08, 2020) Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/association_on_aging_in_new_york_state_partners_with_ageless_innovation_to_combat_social_isolation_during_covid_19_pandemic_through_distribution_of_robotic_pets/prweb17039005.htm



Source link

The author admin