Asia’s largest hybrid smart city event, starting from Mar. 23 to 26 in Taipei

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Over the past 7 years, Smart City Summit and Expo (SCSE), organized by Taipei Computer Association (TCA), has grown to be the largest smart city fair in Asia-Pacific. This year, despite the threats of pandemic, it has transformed to be the first hybrid in the region, both virtually on SMART CITY ONLINE, and physically at TaiNex, Taipei from March 23rd to 26th, 2021. It is a key platform where city leaders, decision makers, and solution providers from across the world share the most cutting-edge insights and solutions.

Quick response to the challenge: O2O platform: Smart City Online

In July of 2020, the SCSE was converted into an O2O event, the SCSE+, with the Smart City Online established to carry on its mission even during critical moments. It will feature a large solution database (S.C.O.P.E.), inspiring forums (SMART LIVE), B2B matchmaking platform, online pavilions, and city networking sessions, bringing everything from a traditional event to your screen.

This year, SCSE+ will also present different themes including “healthcare”, “transportation”, and “security” as con-current events. It is expected to attract nearly 1,000 booths from over 250 exhibitors from around the world. There will be 35+ professional forum sessions held and broadcast. Most of all, 800+ business matchmaking sessions (online and offline) will take place. With the online version going on simultaneously, the number of visitors is expected to hit a record high.

Not in Taiwan? Here are what you still can enjoy at 2021 SCSE

1. Attend highlight online conferences:

Mayors’ Summit

World Telecom Smart City Conference

Sustainable City Forum

World System Integrator Conference

2. Network with key persons & Experience the expo by a tour

Register now on our B2B matchmaking platform to book online B2B meetings with your potential clients or partners, and get access to the video tours taking you to the onsite expo.

3. Find the right solutions

Looking for solutions or partnership? Smart City Online is your best way to shop and discover!

Just a click away, you are welcome to get FREE pass and join us now.

Want to know more about SCSE? Check it out

Opening ceremony of 2019 SCSE



City government leaders joining Mayors’ Summit in 2019 SCSE



Smart City Online brings the event to virtual platform



Statistics about Smart City Online and expected result for 2021 SCSE



Visitors at the SCSE exhibition area





