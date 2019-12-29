close
Asian tourists among 28 killed in two Egypt road accidents

At least 28 people including textile workers and several Asian tourists were killed in two separate road crashes in Egypt, official media and other sources said.The deadliest accident occurred Saturday when a bus transporting textile workers collided with a car on the road between the cities of Port Said and Damietta in northern Egypt, state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said on its website.At least 22 men and women who worked for a clothing factory were killed and eight others injured, the report…



