Asia stocks advance on surprise gain in Chinese manufacturing, global stimulus to stave off recession

Asia stocks gained in early trading Tuesday, aided by a surprise growth in Chinese manufacturing and an overnight rally in US equities amid global stimulus efforts to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.China’s Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 52 in March, above the 50 threshold that signifies expansion, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected activity to contract, with a consensus for 45 on the index.The gauge slumped to a historic low of 35.7…



