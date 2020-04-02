Asia-Pacific medical experts to offer insight from front lines of Covid-19 battle in online discussion with Post, other newsrooms

The South China Morning Post is joining two other leading Asia-Pacific newsrooms in Singapore and Sydney for the world’s first international Facebook Watch media event to analyse and share lessons from the front lines of the war against Covid-19.The 45-minute show, to be broadcast on Friday at noon Hong Kong time, will feature interviews with renowned local and international experts who will take questions from some of the region’s most experienced journalists as well as from viewers.Titled…
