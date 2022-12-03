As Turkey Bombs U.S. Partners in Syria, White House Says Russia Capitalizes

NATIVE AMERICAN (P)As Turkey Bombs U.S. Partners in Syria, White House Says Russia CapitalizesNATIVE AMERICAN (P) by comredg on December 3, 2022 add comment 14 views facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest The White House has warned that Russia was … Source link facebookTwitter Google +Pinterest previous article Re: Report: Israel carried out 833 attacks against Palestinians in November next article Germany resists US pressure for blanket Huawei ban The author comredg you might also like White House Says Biden Not Intending to Talk to Putin U.S. President Joe Biden signs bill to block U.S. railroad strike Health Care — White House to unwind monkeypox emergency Prince William meets with President Joe Biden during Boston trip Do You Have News to Share? Get It Published. Leave a Response Cancel reply CommentName Email