As Taiwan votes, will there be any shift in ties with Indonesia?







Since arriving in Taipei last year on a Taiwanese government scholarship, Indonesian journalist Teddy Tri Setio Berty, 25, has learned about 300 Mandarin words and can even ask for directions and order food.The Jakarta-based reporter said he applied for the six-month language course at Taiwan’s Soochow University to experience life abroad. “I want to feel more of what has been felt by those who live in an environment with different religious, racial or ethnic backgrounds,” said Berty, a Muslim…







Source link