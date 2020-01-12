As South Korean courts chase Japanese firms for wartime claims, will Abe retaliate?







The decision by the Seoul District Court this week to side with yet another Korean forced to labour for a Japanese corporation during the colonial era will not have gone unnoticed in Tokyo. And experts warn that the two neighbours remain on collision course.

It may have been only a single plaintiff, and the compensation a trifling 10 million won (US$8,610), but South Korea’s Supreme Court is due in the coming months to liquidate the seized assets of Japanese firms that have refused to abide by…







Source link