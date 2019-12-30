close
As smog chokes Pakistan, business booms for the inventor of new air purifier

For the past few months Hasan Zaidi’s phone has been ringing non-stop with calls from desperate residents in Pakistan hoping to get their hands on his newly invented air purifier as smog blankets the country.“Some days, I had so many calls that I couldn’t answer,” Zaidi says from his workshop.Tired of choking on putrid air, Zaidi spent six months perfecting his home-made device as he looked for a low-cost solution to battle the increasingly toxic scourge overwhelming Pakistan.During this winter…



