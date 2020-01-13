As Japan welcomes Taiwan’s election result, Abe also wary of upsetting Beijing







The Japanese government has congratulated Tsai Ing-wen on her landslide victory in Saturday’s presidential election and described Taiwan as a “precious friend” – although analysts believe Tokyo is unlikely to embrace Taipei too warmly for fear of antagonising Beijing.In a statement issued after Tsai’s win, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan will work toward “further deepening cooperation and exchanges” between the Japanese and Taiwanese governments.“Taiwan is an important partner and…







