As delays hit China-Thailand high speed railway, Bangkok counts the cost of paying its own way







Every day, Laos’ first high speed train linking its capital Vientiane to Boten, a city on the Chinese border, leaves the station and brings goods and people up and down along its 414km route.The daily routine started in December following the completion of the rail link that took five years to build.In the northeast of Thailand, a planned rail line is being constructed to connect with the Laos section. The route, part of Beijing’s global trade strategy known as the Belt and Road Initiative,…







Source link