Art Basel launches online viewing rooms after cancelling Hong Kong show amid coronavirus







Art Basel, the world’s largest art fair, will open an online exhibition Friday night to make up for the cancellation of its Hong Kong show due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.More than 90 per cent of exhibitors from the scrapped Art Basel Hong Kong event have joined the move online, with over half of the participants having their own exhibition spaces in Asia.Collectors and dealers can visit the online viewing rooms via Art Basel’s website and mobile app starting from 6:00pm Hong Kong time…







Source link