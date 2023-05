Arlando Teller (Navajo) Formally Sworn In as Assistant Secretary for Tribal Affairs at US-DOT





WASHINGTON — Surrounded by relatives and friends, including Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren, Arlando Teller, a tribal citizen of the Navajo Nation, was formally sworn-in as the U.S. Department of Transportation’s first-ever assistant secretary for Tribal Affairs on Monday afternoon.





