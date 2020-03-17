close
Ariana Grande concert bomber’s brother convicted of 22 counts of murder following Manchester attack

ASIAN (E)
81f7b4b6-687b-11ea-9de8-4adc9756b5c3_image_hires_031528.jpg




The younger brother of the suicide bomber who killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, was convicted on Tuesday of murder for helping to plan the attack.A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court found Hashem Abedi, 22, guilty of 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder for those injured and one count of conspiring to cause explosions.Relatives of some victims sobbed as the jury foreman announced the unanimous guilty verdicts.Abedi’s elder brother Salman…



