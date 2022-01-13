close
ASIANS (ET)

Are Institutional Investors Taking Stock of Climate Change?

ASIANS (ET) by comredg on add comment 5 views
no thumb




[Sponsored Article]

Climate change, including global warming and an increased risk of extreme weather events, from heatwaves to storms and floods, is widely considered one of the greatest existential threats facing humankind. Over the last decade and a half, perhaps recognising the influence exerted by financial markets in shaping business behaviours, environmentalists have accelerated their efforts in advocating responsible investment decisions among market participants. For example, a…



Source link

comredg

The author comredg

you might also like

Leave a Response