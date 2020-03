Apex HCM adds State Individual Mandate Reporting to their ACA OnDemand…





The new state individual mandate reporting service provides employers the ability meet increasing compliance legislation triggered by ACA.

(PRWeb March 23, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/apex_hcm_adds_state_individual_mandate_reporting_to_their_aca_ondemand_solution/prweb16982349.htm





Source link