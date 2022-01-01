close
Anxious to retain talent, Hong Kong multinationals cover quarantine costs of expatriate staff who travel to visit families

Some multinational firms in Hong Kong will continue to cover the quarantine costs of employees with overseas families in hopes of retaining talent in a city with possibly the most stringent Covid-19 entry restrictions in the world.Restaurant groups and investment banks interviewed by the Post said they forked out millions of dollars on quarantine costs in 2021 so their staff could visit their families.That financial burden is now expected to spill into the new year after Secretary for Food and…



