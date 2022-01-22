Antonio Brown Addresses Important Issues About Mental Health







Antonio Brown is addressing important issues about mental health. Check out the post that The Shade Room shared here.

‘Earlier this month, #AntonioBrown made headlines after he left the field while taking off his uniform during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets. He was later formally released from the team, and many people have shared their thoughts about the situation. While in discussion about the moment, people have questioned Antonio’s mental health, and now he’s addressing the speculations head-on,’ The Shade Room.

TSR said: ‘In a preview clip for the upcoming episode of #IAmAthlete, Antonio spoke about the moment. #BrandonMarshall explained how he would have handled things with Bruce Arians under the circumstances that Antonio previously described.’

Antonio responded and said, ‘That’s the mental health coming in right there. Everyone in the world got a different form of reactions of what happened to me. And it’s based upon where you from, how you feel, and no one only gonna know that regards of who you is.’



He expanded the conversation on mental health and CTE and said, ‘The things with football players’ mental health and CTE is this, these guys are willing to do whatever it takes to make some—read more at TheShadeRoom.com .’

Someone said: ‘I definitely can admit that I judged the situation after his recent episode. He seems very aware. So that’s good to see. Praying he’s better.’

A commenter posted this: ‘Can’t help someone who doesn’t want help. Let that man be and hope for the best.’

A fan said: ‘We definitely can’t speak on how he feels, but CTE can’t be diagnosed until after someone dies so I’d be interesting if he did have it after all.’

Someone else said: ‘Speaking facts!!!! That’s how people are always wanna say your mental when you don’t stand for the BS no more. Rise up Kings and Queens.’

Stay tuned for more interesting news about your favorite celebrities.







