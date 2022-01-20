Antibiotic-resistant superbugs killed more than 1.2 million people in 2019: Lancet study







More than 1.2 million people died in 2019 from infections caused by bacteria resistant to multiple antibiotics, higher than HIV/Aids or malaria, according to a new report published on Thursday.Global health officials have repeatedly warned about the rise of drug-resistant bacteria and other microbes due to the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, which encourages microorganisms to evolve into “superbugs”.The new Global Research on Antimicrobial Resistance report, published in The Lancet, revealed…







