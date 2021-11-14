close
Anti-vaxxers who got Covid-19 shots take bath in borax to ‘detox’ body

There is no truth behind social media scuttlebutt that people can “detox” their body of the Covid-19 vaccine in a bath made with the household cleaner borax, experts said.Anti-vaxxers on social media have been recommending all manner of sketchy and debunked rituals to like-minded followers who begrudgingly followed vaccine mandates but now regret it, NBC News reported on Friday.The report spotlighted TikTok user Carrie Madej, who shared the ingredients of a bath she said would “detox the vaxx.”…



