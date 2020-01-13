close
Anti-Government Protests Erupt After Iran's Admission It Shot Down Plane

Iranians joined protests on the streets of Tehran and other cities for the second day in a row Sunday, following the Iranian government’s admission that it shot down a Ukrainian Airlines passenger jet Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. The government had previously insisted that allegations of a missile strike were Western propaganda. As Henry Ridgwell reports, Iran’s government is facing growing pressure both from abroad and at home — but it’s not clear if the protests will develop into bigger anti-government demonstrations.



