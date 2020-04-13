Another Check! Kevin Hart Is The Face Of Fabletics Men





Alright, alright, alright (in my Kevin Hart voice).

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart is lending his influence on men’s activewear by partnering with Fabletics Men.

Kevin Hart’s partnership with the activewear brand, co-founded by Kate Hudson is something new but, it is not so far-fetched. We have watched Kev buff up and heal from a near-death accident last year. Since the accident, many of us have witnessed Kev (via social media) turned it up several notches by working out daily with his trainer and personal homie, Ron Everline.

In a Fabletics press release, Kevin is quoted as saying, “The activewear space wants to intimidate.” He continued by saying, “To get you to spend way too much cash on the complicated tech you don’t need. On overpriced labels. On streetwear that tries too hard to be cool. But at Fabletics Men, We’re going to give you exactly what you want at a price that won’t scare the hell out of you.”

According to the press release, the collection will include foundational layers, high-performance activewear tops and bottoms, pre- and post-workout pants, joggers, hoodies and crewneck sweatshirts. The collection, which will be sold online and in retail locations is scheduled to launch late April.

Like Fabletics for women (including plus-size), the men’s collection is priced to accommodate the strictest of budgets. The prices begin at $29.99 and are less than $200. The release didn’t address the sizing options but due to the fact that the brand offers plus-size activewear for women, I am sure big and tall men will be included too.

