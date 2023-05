With Knowledge Guru, boards and teams throughout the organization will be able to ask, in natural language, any ad hoc question of their structured or unstructured data and receive real time, accurate…

(PRWeb May 18, 2023)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/announcing_knowledge_guru_bringing_generative_ai_technology_to_the_enterprise_enabling_chat_based_analytics_with_fully_compliant_and_accurate_answers/prweb19337237.htm





Source link