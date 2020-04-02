Animals in Thailand’s private parks at risk of hunger as coronavirus pandemic keeps tourists away







Every year during Thailand’s Songkran festival, about 75 elephants at Ayutthaya Elephant Palace and Royal Kraal entertain visitors by scooping up water with their trunks and splashing it on the crowds as part of the water fight the celebration is known for. The camp also draws tourists all year round for its elephant rides around the ruins of the old city of Ayutthaya.But this year, the elephants will be foraging for food in fields near the Unesco World Heritage Site as the Thai New Year…







