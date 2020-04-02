close
Animal manure as fuel, and militants try to steal archbishop’s body: headlines making the news 40 years ago

Animal manure being used as fuel, Princess Margaret being booed by students in Scotland during an official visit and leftist militants trying to steal the corpse of an archbishop in El Salvador. And April 4 that year was Good Friday and a non-publishing day.March 30, 1980● An Iranian student had been arrested for the murder of his sister. He confessed that he killed her because she was pregnant after she had been raped by an unidentified American. The girl, 23, was five months pregnant.● The…



