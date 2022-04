AMUG Members Elect Three to Board of Directors to serve 2022 – 2024





AMUG members elected three individuals to its Board of Directors. Mark Abshire, Shannon VanDeren and Jason Dickman will serve as President, Vice President and Director of Membership, respectively.

(PRWeb April 27, 2022)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/amug_members_elect_three_to_board_of_directors_to_serve_2022_2024/prweb18638932.htm





