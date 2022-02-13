Ammika Harris’ Latest Clip Has Fans In Awe – Her Natural Beauty Amazes People







Ammika Harris shared a clip on her social media account that has fans in awe. Check out the post that she shared below.

‘Just me passionately thinking about wagyu beef, a5 fullblood is his name,’ she said.

One fan posted this: ‘No words formed against you shall prosper, you are protected by the most high.’

Another follower said: ‘If beautiful was a person you’re beautiful without even trying hard.’



A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa)

Someone else said: ‘Goals: to look like Ammika after birth. Please drop the makeup routine!’ and a follower posted this: ‘Sis we need you to post that pic of you with bangs in your story. So gorgeous.’

A fan said: ‘You are glowing Queen you are most definitely a Queen. Doesn’t matter what pol say you were chosen for a reason that only he knows why. You are a wonderful mother and will always be that I believe even your soul is beautiful that radiants out. But lately your glow is amazing you were definitely chosen for this season no one else can do it like you. Many times ppl don’t know the BTS or care to know but you got this.’

Someone said: ‘It’s giving me Aaliyah in more than a woman on a motorbike vibes.’

Ammika Harris shared some new pics on her social media account that have fans in awe. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘We always fussing and arguing, then we kiss and make up And every time I go out with my homies, I’mma have the party lit, going way up But why you acting so surprised? I gave you my heart, girl I put it right in front of you Socialize, now we in the club tryna socialize#chrisbrown,’ a follower said.

Ammika is living her best life with her son, Aeko.







