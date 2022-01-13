Ammika Harris Impresses Fans With New Beauty Hacks And They Cannot Have Enough Of Her







Ammika Harris impressed her fans and follwoers with new beauty hacks. Check out the video that she shared on her social media account below.

‘GORG. Enjoy guys! Meeks don’t give us videos on a reg,’ someone said.



View this post on Instagram



A post shared by Ammika Harris (@ammikaaa)

Someone said: ‘Damn you so beautiful your eyes, hair.. everything,’ and a follower said: ‘U should do more reels @ammikaaa you look dope doing it. And that smile, pls stop hiding it the world needs it curls suite you, wear it more often love.’

A commenter posted this: ‘awww you are so pretty and i’m so glad you are stepping out of your comfort zone and giving us great content and talking on your stories excited to see more from you in 2022!’

One other follower said: ‘You look so gorgeous! Love the shirt too luv!’

Someone else posted this message: ‘@ammikaaa you look amazing as always….I love the hair.’

A commenter said this: ‘you look amazing and you are the most beautiful mom I have ever seen!’

Somoene else said: ‘Most Beautiful Woman of the World. Eloquent is a understatement. Happy 2022,’ and a commenter posted this: ‘I saw this on your story and wished you actually posted so I can reshare and you did lol thank youuu.’

Someone else said: ‘I can see the radiance and good energy on your face glad you liked it!’

Ammika Harris shares more pics from her home and fans are completely in love with the interior design. Check out the photos here.

Someone said: ‘Girl the glow says it all..UK is treating you well,’ and a commente rposted this: ‘Natural beauty!!! Love your hair & the baby is getting so big!!’

Ammika Harris shared some new pics and clips featuring her and Chris Brown’s son, Aeko. Check out the post that she shared on her social media account below.

‘This has to be 20% of all the animals he knows by name. Hello monday,’ Ammika said.

Someone else posted this: ‘I really liked how you asked him “is it a camel?” instead of correcting him or telling him he was wrong. Idk, I just thought that was really dope and ur a wonderful mother imo. Plus he’s absolutely adorable!’







Source link