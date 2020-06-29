America's coalminers call for urgent help amid Covid-19 and industry decline





Thousands of jobs lost as economy shifts to renewable energy

‘Our workforce has the skills needed to transform the economy’

Coalmining communities have called for immediate action to stem the economic devastation wrought by the decline of coal, rising job losses and the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 84 organizations, including the Just Transition Fund, Appalachian Voices, Center for Coalfield Justice, Native Renewables, and Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, released a National Economic Transition platform on Monday in an effort to help coal communities adapt to climate change.

Related: The collapse of coal: pandemic accelerates Appalachia job losses

Continue reading…







Source link