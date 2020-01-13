close
American Dream: the new US$5 billion mega-mall built for the Instagram era

f03bf01a-35a7-11ea-9933-e21be988cd59_image_hires_135319.jpg




Lindsey Vonn was among the luminaries on hand last month to christen “Big Snow”, North America’s first indoor ski facility, part of a new US$5 billion mega-mall in New Jersey.For about US$30, consumers can ski for two hours on a 300-metre hill of man-made snow, the glare of the sun replaced by a metal ceiling in a venue that will be kept below freezing even in the dog days of August.Big Snow is a flagship experience at the partially opened “American Dream”, an ambitious, long-in-the-making…



