American actor says Will Smith’s penalty “didn’t suit the offense.







Terry Crews says Will Smith doesn't deserve his 'punishment' from the Academy.

If Rock had reacted differently to the slap, Crew would have said that Hollywood would have lost all “respect.

When I look back, what Chris did, he just decided to put it all together, which saved Hollywood in so many ways. Because I don’t know if there was a fight on that stage. If Hollywood is never respected, you know? It’s hard to imagine what would have happened. ”

Actor Terry Crews, best known for his roles in action movies, doesn’t think Will Smith’s punishment for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars “fits the crime.” The Hollywood Reporter writes about it.

“Both Will Smith and Chris Rock are my dear, dear friends. I love them both. Like brothers… But there was a time in my life [when] I “was Will Smith,” and let me tell you, I did worse than Will,” Crews said.

This was probably about the cases when Crews got into a fight with someone who asked him for an autograph or attacked a man who allegedly spoke out about Crews’ pregnant wife.

The actor also said that if Chris Rock reacted differently to the slap, Hollywood would “lose all respect.”

Earlier, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences banned Will Smith from their events for ten years after the incident at the Oscars.

The Hollywood actor took to the stage at the Oscars on March 27. He slapped host Chris Rock because the comedian joked about Smith’s wife’s “very short hair” – Jada Pinkett-Smith suffers from an autoimmune disease, and her hair is falling out.

Later, when the actor took the stage to receive the Best Actor award for King Richard, Smith wept, apologized, and said it was necessary in life to protect his family, as his character Richard Williams, the father of tennis players Serena and Venus Williams, did.







