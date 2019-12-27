close
Amazon’s Ring cameras are vulnerable to hackers, lawsuit in US claims

ASIAN (E)
4e348b66-28ef-11ea-9939-941d1970c7f1_image_hires_054905.jpg




Amazon.com and its Ring home security camera unit have been sued by an Alabama homeowner who said the cameras’ defective design leaves purchasers vulnerable to cyberattacks.In a proposed class action filed on Thursday, John Baker Orange said an unknown hacker recently accessed his Ring camera while his children, ages 7, 9 and 10, were playing basketball on the driveway, and through its speaker system encouraged them to move closer to the camera.Orange, who said he paid US$249 for his camera in…



