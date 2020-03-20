Amazon halts grocery orders to restock amid surging demand due to coronavirus worries







Amazon said on Thursday it has halted its Prime Pantry delivery service in the United States to restock groceries, following a surge in online orders by shoppers worried about the coronavirus pandemic.“Amazon Pantry is not accepting new orders at this time while we work to fulfil open orders and restock items following increased demand,” a company spokesperson said.The service, which sells non-perishable groceries from cereals to soaps, has seen huge demand despite consumers thronging…







