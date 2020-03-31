close
ASIAN (E)

Amazon and Instacart workers strike to demand coronavirus protection and hazard pay

Some Amazon warehouse and Instacart workers walked off the job on Monday demanding greater safeguards against the coronavirus, even as both companies are speed-hiring hundreds of thousands of new workers to handle a surge in delivery orders.The one-day strikes had little impact on consumers, but the unrest called attention to mounting discontent among low-wage workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic, serving the needs of those who can keep safe working from home. Whole Worker, a…



