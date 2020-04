Altman Vilandrie & Company 2020 International Consumer Gaming Survey shows 69% of gamers pay for subscription services, half interested in cloud-based gaming. While mobile gaming still strong,…

(PRWeb April 09, 2020)

Read the full story at https://www.prweb.com/releases/altman_vilandrie_company_global_gaming_poised_for_tectonic_shift_as_gamers_embrace_subscription_services_show_interest_in_cloud_based_gaming/prweb17040022.htm





Source link